SPECIAL LINKS TO HISTORY

HISTORICAL BOOK REVIEWS THE PENGUIN ATLAS OF WORLD HISTORY in 2 Vols. by Hermann Kinder & Werner Hilgemann - Penguin IMAGE AND DEVOTION IN LATE MEDIEVAL ENGLAND by Richard Marks - Sutton Publ. UK Eyewitness to History Book UNDER WRAPS by Jay Coffman-Editor Tom Fulks - Day to Day Enterprises FORTHCOMING HISTORY BOOKS Listing of new History titles with links to their publishers. ESSAYS, PAPERS, DOCUMENTS Review of Recent Historiography: Church & Religion in Imperial Russia by Irina Mukhina, Ph.D. A War in China: Stalin, Realpolitik and the 1945 Soviet Invasion of Japanese Occupied Manchuria by Brett F. Woods,
Ph.D. Countermonument as Monument Memorializing the Shoah in the Post-Modern Era by Wm. Thomas Howell CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS New Reviews A CONCISE HISTORY OF GERMANY by Mary Fulbrook - Second Edition Reviews and Book Extracts from forthcoming historical titles RESEARCHING HISTORY Historical Archives, Documents, Libraries, Organizations, etc. HISTORY ON & OFF FILM This page is devoted to the history on and off film with focus of literary works produced
for the medium. New DVDs, Multimedia, Audio Books and CDs covering this genre will be reviewed. ACORN MEDIA GROUP LORD MOUNTBATTEN - THE LAST VICEROY 2 Vols. DVD This excellent docudrama focuses on the formation of India's independence starring
Nicol Williamson and Janet Suzman as Lord and Lady Mountbatten. Upon his arrival in India
he serves as the go-between for the leaders of the Congress Party. The charismatic leaders
India's Nehru and Jinnah who fought for the formation of Pakistan made Mountbatten walk a
tightrope in securing peace to all sides of the conflict. But to no avail, civil disorder
could not be stopped which led to the creation of Pakistan. Ian Richardson in the role
of Nehru, adds a dimension to this historical drama that changed the Asian landscape.
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
"The Oxford Encyclopedia of Latinos and Latinas
in the United States" Editors are Suzanne Oboler and Deena J. Gonzalez -
Oxford University Press
A truly monumental work that answers questions regarding Latin
society, culture, politics, and its history. This four volume hard-
cover studies the enormous impact of this diverse group that has contri-
buted immensley to the shaping of the United States. It is estimated
that there are some forty million people whose background is Latin American
coming from Mexico, Dominican Republic, Central America, South America, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Contributors to this overwhelming work are
academics, artists, journalists, scholars, and writers. This exhaustive scholarly work will serve as a great asset to the researcher of
history, biographers and
anyone interested in the diversification of the Latino and Latinas.
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
EUROPEAN ART 1150-1750
European Art
This superb site of Eight Thousand Digital Reproductions-and growing-of European paintings and sculptures
created between the years 1150 and 1750 is supplemented with commentary on the artist's technique and history.
LEWIS AND CLARK JOURNALS
The Journals of Lewis and Clark Expedition
In past years the University of Nebraska Press has published the massive journals of Lewis and Clark. Their eyewitness account of the
unconquered west is now a superb online project that will bring a great insight to
that exploration. Initially the site offers two hundred pages from Vol.
Four and will eventually feature the full texts of the ...Journals - some five thousand pages. We invite you to enjoy this historical
journey which comprises of 13 volumes.